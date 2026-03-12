STIFF LITTLE FINGERS + THE MEFFS – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 10.3.26

After a warm and pleasant day, a trip over to Brighton, and more specifically Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive, was none too taxing for what lay ahead. One band lighting up the airwaves with their approach, supporting another who can rightly claim to have been right at the beginning of the punk vanguard, this being Stiff Little Fingers.

The queue to get in the venue was indicative of the sold-out nature, with doors only just opening, there was a 20 minute wait to get in from the sea-breeze (luckily the normal March rains held off). Permissions given over to the venue courtesy of FamilyEntertainments, we were in. The bar area was already packed and the band was coming on, so fighting our way to a position to ‘see’ (I am short), it was time to enjoy the evening.

The main area is even more packed, if that is possible. The windows of this Victorian former tea room are already shaking; let’s hope they stay in!

Having seen the support band The Meffs several times over the recent years, each time is a rowdy refresher into what do-it-yourself ‘punk’ is all about. Lily on vocals and guitar, with Lewis supplying the beats on drums and backing vocals.

There are bands up and down the country doing this approach; find an anger point in life, write about it, put down some chords, and hey presto you are voicing it to all who will listen. The Meffs do this very well – anger portrayed by Lily, with a snarl and attitude. Original material fills their setlist; ‘Stamp It Out’ brought the audience into the equation, with them encouraged to get behind the chorus line…“Stamp It Out”, was never shouted with more enthusiasm. With the mash-up of their own ‘Wasted’ and X Ray Spex’ ‘Identity’, I am sure the much-missed Poly Styrene would applaud such use of her iconic track. Lily welcomed the rowdy reception to this mix of old and new, with us old-timers feeling comfortable enough to sing along.

As I previously said in a prior review, The Meffs are carrying forward the same energy and sound, with the anger of the youth, which still resonates with original fans of the genre with those coming along in their wake.

What can one say? How does one introduce them? An Irish band, hailing from the ‘troubled’ era … tick. Angry band… tick. Energetic? … tick. It’s Stiff Little Fingers ffs!

First night of the ‘Raise Your Voice’ tour which is taking in nine venues around the UK, culminating at the London Roundhouse (already sold out), with a headline appearance at the annual Rebellion Festival in Blackpool added in for good measure. Brighton welcomes back SLF with an abundance of SLF tee-shirts old and newly purchased, whilst Jake (vocals and guitar) proudly states “Nice to be back in Brighton, but roadworks STILL not finished!” Surely a “State Of Emergency” if ever there was one.

The traditional ‘Go For It’ brings the crowd out of their chatting and to their head-bobbing/do-do-do dddding.

Jake Burns leads the band on stage to rapturous applause, with Ali McMordie on bass, Ian McCallum guitar, and Steve Grantley on drums.

Rolling through a back-catalogue that is so full of classic ‘punk’ tracks is always going to be hard when only filling 90 minutes, made even trickier by sprinkling in new ones

Jake’s voice is still the same strong one that hit the front all those years ago; the venom is still there. With ‘Tin Soldiers’ first up, which considering the current state of the world is as apt now as when penned in 1980. When will we ever learn? Plenty of air punching to this and all the ‘old’ hits. The original generation of fans know all these tracks word for word, note for note. Voltarol (other pain killers are available) sales will be up after this gig! None of us are getting any younger, after all.

A first outing in public for ‘Raise Your Heart’ brings the audience listening intensely and a break from leaping around; time to catch a breath.

Sonny Liston is up next, or actually ‘Walking Dynamite’ – the story of Sonny’s personal journey for recognition, becoming heavyweight world champion in 1962.

And then we are back to the classics from earlier times. ‘Silver Lining’, ‘At The Edge’, ‘Bits Of Kids’, and ‘Listen’.

Giving credit where it is due, Jake says how the band “stole” ‘Doesn’t Make it Alright’ from The Specials. Jokingly or maybe not, Terry Hall had previously said that he preferred SLF’s version – maybe you can decide. Two very different interpretations of a classic.

With a ‘Silver Lining’, there’s always someone better off than you? That’s life, surely? You have to make the best of what you already have – be happy in your own skin.

And now comes full-on mosh pit time. The floor is heaving as ‘At The Edge’ strikes out, lending itself to more fist punching, more bouncing and more more more audience participation. These are the tracks that keep bringing fans old and new alike coming back for more, time and time again.

Jake mentioned how his dad will interject with lyrics then ask for royalties. I think we all know a parent who has done similar, although maybe not to the extent of writing hit records?

From latch-key kids (‘Bits Of Kids’), through relationship woes (‘Just Fade Away’), via heart-felt (‘Listen To Your Heart’) be yourself, be empathetic to your fellow man or indeed woman. Mental health abounds nowadays, and music is a relief, a counsellor, a feeling of belonging. And when bands such as SLF can make oneself feel like this for the best part of 50 years, then the message is clearly getting through.

Moshing is intensifying, as we get to the crux of the setlist – the crescendo is coming and the end is sadly not far off. I could be a hero (‘Nobody’s Hero’) but I am staying on the side-lines, as I am not built for this at 5 foot nothing! If you can’t mosh, then bop your head, so here I am bopping my head, as we stomp to everything we have been waiting for – ‘Wasted Life’, ‘Gotta Getaway’, and ‘Suspect Device’.

A very short interlude ensues where the audience get back to their feet stomping and demanding “one more song, one more song…”.

And back Steve comes, sits at the drums, and starts the enigmatic prelude to ‘Johnny Was’. This track is from the classic debut album ‘Inflammable Material’ released in 1979, which brought the troubles in Northern Ireland to the public consciousness more than anything before, and probably since. ‘Johnny Was’ is a classic in the truest form – a diary of a man’s killing within a ‘war-zone’ – surely we can still relate to this, what with Ukraine and now Iran firmly in the crosshairs.

With the sadness of ‘Johnny Was’ still in our collective ears, SLF break into THE track that will always end a Fingers gig; ‘Alternative Ulster’ from that self-same debut album that so many tracks came from.

There you have it – 2026’s first outing and what a cracking gig!

