Police are trying to find a man who was convicted of stalking his former partner.

Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Kane Lawrence?

“The 31-year-old, who has links to Portslade, Shoreham and Brighton, is wanted for breaching his probation conditions.

“Kane is described as 6ft in height, slim built, with long dark hair.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference: 47260038413.”

A court was told last year that Lawrence regularly broke on to his ex’s balcony to spend the night there.

And he kept turning up at his ex’s Portslade flat despite repeated warnings from her and the police that he should stay away.

As well as getting into the block of flats, he would also climb on to the flat roof at the back, next to her bedroom. He would sleep there regularly and in the communal hallway.

Police were eventually called by the woman’s neighbour after he told him that changing the locks wouldn’t keep her safe.

The court was told that Lawrence, of St Giles’s Close, in Shoreham, and his victim had been in a relationship from 2018 but had split up in 2020.

He was held in custody for a while before being sentenced in October at Lewes Crown Court.