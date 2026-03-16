Cult-favorite pop disruptor SLAYYYTER has announced the ‘WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR’, bringing her highly-anticipated album ‘WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA’ to stages across North & South America, the UK, and Europe. The 2026 tour will kick off in September, following Slayyyter’s Coachella debut in April, and performance at The Governors Ball in New York City this June.

SLAYYYTER has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 from every ticket sold will go to local organizations in each tour city working to support the health, well-being, and empowerment of LGBTQI+ communities.

The ‘WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD’ tour will begin in Vancouver on Thursday 3rd September, and stop in major cities including Toronto, Houston, Nashville, São Paulo, Paris and more. She will play Brighton’s Chalk on 3rd November (courtesy of JOY. promoters) before wrapping in London on Thursday 5th November at the iconic Roundhouse. All North America & UK shows will feature pop producer-duo Pearly Drops as support.

SLAYYYTER’s artist presale begins Wednesday 18th March at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for presale access HERE. General sale will take place Friday 20th March at 10am local time.

SLAYYYTER 2026 WOR$T GIRL IN UK TOUR DATES:

30/10 – Manchester – Albert Hall

31/10 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

01/11 – Glasgow – SWG3 TV Studio

03/11 – Brighton – Chalk

05/11 – London – Roundhouse

SLAYYYTER began concocting her next chapter in earnest: one more authentically her, equal parts defiant and introspective. She began thinking about her St. Louis roots, which in turn made her revisit the formative sounds of her teen years. ‘WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA’ is both revelation and evolution, an end destination SLAYYYTER could only reach by going full circle.

‘WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA’ TRACKLIST:

DANCE… BEAT UP CHANEL$ CANNIBALISM! OLD TECHNOLOGY CRANK GAS STATION YES GODDD UNKNOWN LOVERZ OLD FLING$ I’M ACTUALLY KINDA FAMOUS $T. LOSER WHAT IS IT LIKE, TO BE LIKED? *PRAYER* BRITTANY MURPHY.

About SLAYYYTER:

From her breakthrough 2019 self-titled mixtape to her 2021 debut ‘Troubled Paradise’ and 2023’s ‘STARF*CKER’, SLAYYYTER proved herself to be one of the great shape-shifters of our time, taking the past, present, and future of pop and twisting it to her will. Early successes — ‘Daddy AF’ went from viral hit making SLAYYYTER’s name online to soundtracking a key scene in the Oscar Best Picture winner ‘Anora’ — fuelled

accolades from publications including Billboard, Paper, Variety, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and more, while earning SLAYYYTER opening slots with forebears like Tove Lo and Kesha. But even with all that, SLAYYYTER decided something wasn’t quite right. She decided to become who she was all along, underneath it all: the ‘WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA’.

SLAYYYTER’s third album is the most authentically her, while also boasting her most fully realized creative direction yet. She revisited her upbringing in St. Louis, and decided to make “iPod music” — a free-for-all of feral punk, corroded pop, and raunchy rap — conjuring the “Midwest-core tweaker bar rat” characters of her youth. Early singles ‘BEAT UP CHANEL$,’ ‘CANNIBALISM!,’ and ‘CRANK’ steadily built hype for the project over the course of 2025, with fans fervently embracing the raw, swaggering Slayyyter that emerged from the ashes of her past selves. ‘WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA’ will be released on Friday 27th March 2026.

slayyyter.lnk.to/WGIA