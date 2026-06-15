A man suspected of breaking into a home and businesses in Brighton and Hove has been ordered to await trial in prison.

Terry Evans, 54, appeared before District Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last week charged with breaking into the Preston Park Hotel and twice trying to burgle the Font pub, both in Brighton.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before a judge in the crown court next month.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 15 June): “After businesses and a home were burgled in Brighton and Hove, a man has been remanded.

“On Sunday 10 May, it was reported that a person had entered a hotel in Preston Road and stole a number of bottles of spirit from behind the bar.

“Later in the month, two attempts to break into a pub in Union Road were also reported.

“Lastly, on Tuesday 2 June, a property in Davigdor Road was burgled, with a number of items reported as stolen, including a bank card.

“The investigation, and assistance from the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership, led to arrest of 54-year-old Terry Evans on Monday 8 June on suspicion of his involvement.

“On Wednesday 10 June, Evans, of no fixed address, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, charged with two counts of attempted burglary, burglary, fraud by false representation and burglary other than a dwelling.

“He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 8 July.”