A driver has been jailed after a high-speed crash led to the death of one of his passengers on the A23 on a trip to Brighton.

The crash happened near Warninglid, between Handcross Hill and Bolney, as Arafath Ahmed drove at speeds approaching 130mph and cost Mohammed Morshed his life.

Sussex Police said: “On Saturday 10 August, 2024, just after 10pm, Arafath Ahmed was driving with passengers on the A23 southbound at excess speeds, with highs of 129mph.

“At a bend in the road, Ahmed lost control of the silver Audi he was driving. He veered from the carriageway, colliding with a lamp post and a nearby verge.

“In the chaos, one rear seat passenger, identified as Mohammed Morshed, was thrown from the vehicle and trapped under the wreckage.

“Despite the attempts of emergency services, Mohammed died as a result of his injuries a short while later.

“Nitrous oxide cannisters and balloons were found in the vehicle, with one balloon subsequently testing positive for traces of Ahmed’s DNA.

“In an examination of the collision site and of data extracted from the vehicle, it was found that seconds before losing control, the car had reached speeds of almost 130mph.

“Ahmed was arrested at the scene and taken to custody. He was later released under investigation while a series of inquiries took place.

“On Monday 1 December 2025, Arafath Ahmed, 27, of Croydon Road, Plaistow, London, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

“The following month, on Wednesday 7 January, he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge.

“Ahmed entered a guilty plea at a hearing on Wednesday 15 April and was bailed ahead of his sentencing.

“On Monday 29 June, Ahmed was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to nine years and six months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 years and 10 months.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold said: “You were driving with three friends on a spontaneous trip from London to Brighton.

“One of your passengers was Mohammed Morshed and you were driving at grossly excessive speeds on the evening of (Saturday) 10 August.

“You had driven for many miles at speeds in excess of the speed limit, rarely dropping below 89 mph.

“You were driving at an eye-watering 129mph four seconds before the collision. At the point of the collision, Mr Morshed was thrown from the machine.

“You had been drinking and smoking, although you were not over the limit. There were also nitrous oxide cannisters in the car and a balloon found in the drivers footwell with your DNA.”

Serious collision investigator Francesca Walton said: “Following a long and thorough investigation into the collision that claimed Mohammed’s life on (Saturday) 10 August 2024, we have now seen the driver responsible sentenced to time behind bars.

“Ahmed was found to have driven at speeds of almost double speed limit, showing a complete disregard for the safety of both his passengers and other road users.

“Our thoughts remain with Mohammed’s family as this case comes to a close and we hope they can continue on their journey of healing.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who came forward and provided vital information which proved invaluable to our investigation.”