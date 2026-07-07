PURITY RING – HERE AT OUTERNET, LONDON 18.6.26

There are gigs, and then there are experiences. After almost 11 years away from a UK stage, Canadian electronic pop duo Purity Ring’s long-awaited return to London gave us the opportunity to step inside the beautifully quirky universe that Megan James and Corin Roddick have spent their musical career creating, since forming in Alberta, Edmonton in 2010. Their appearance at HERE at Outernet, their only UK date of 2026, definitely carried the weight of a rare event.

There could hardly have been a more suitable venue. Nestled beneath the dazzling digital world of Outernet on Denmark Street, HERE is a modern, immersive, subterranean space four storeys down where sound, light and technology merge perfectly. It provided the ideal canvas for Purity Ring’s futuristic dreamscape; a place where their blend of electronic experimentation, dark fairy-tale imagery and emotional intimacy could be expansively showcased.

The crowd had warmed up with a solo set from Megan (performing as MMJ) which proved to be a delightful prelude to what was to come.

From the moment the opening notes of ‘Many Lives’ emerged (culled from their 2025 eponymous album), it was clear this would be a show where visuals mattered as much as the music – what looked like dancing red sparks immediately emanated across the set. The stage had been transformed into a surreal, post-apocalyptic world of mesmeric LED imagery, shifting colours, shadows and dreamlike landscapes. The band’s decision to perform wearing respirators and asking the crowd to wear them too was somewhat bizarre, however around 50% of the crowd still obliged and despite wearing the face covering throughout, it didn’t dim Megan’s voice, it merely added to the enchantment.

The well-curated setlist perfectly balanced their excellent latest material with the songs that first established their cult following. Early highlights came with a huge reception for ‘Obedear’, still one of the most hypnotic moments in the Purity Ring catalogue. ‘Pink Lightning’ and ‘Soshy’ demonstrated the duo’s continued ability to make electronic music feel both expansive and deeply personal.

The emotional centre of the evening arrived with ‘Glacier ::In Memory of RS::’, a haunting and deeply affecting tribute to the late Japanese electronic composer Ryuichi Sakamoto that showed just how powerful Megan James’ voice remains live. Elsewhere, ‘Red The Sunrise’, ‘Amenamy’, ‘Push Pull’ and ‘Repetition’ showcased the incredible precision of Corin Roddick’s production, with enormous bass frequencies and intricate aural textures filling every corner of the venue.

As the night progressed through ‘Between You And Shadows’, ‘Lofticries’ (my personal Purity Ring favourite), ‘Belispeak’, ‘The Long Night’ and ‘Sinew’, the atmosphere became increasingly euphoric. The combination of Megan’s crystal-clear vocals, Corin’s pulsating electronics combined with stunning visual storytelling created a sensory overload in the best possible way.

The final stretch was a reminder of why Purity Ring have retained such devotion during their lengthy absence from British shores. ‘Imanocean’ and ‘Stardew’ led into a breathtaking ‘Fineshrine’, a song that prompted one of the biggest reactions of the evening, before the band closed with ‘Place of My Own’ and the transcendent ‘Begin Again’. It was a fitting ending: a song about renewal and moving forward, performed on a night that marked a long-awaited yet fleeting reunion for Purity Ring with their UK audience.

After nearly a decade in the wilderness, the duo returned not as a nostalgic act revisiting past glories, but as artists who have expanded their vision into something even more adventurous. The music was flawless, the visuals were astonishing, and the concept was executed down to the smallest detail.

For one unforgettable night only, HERE at Outernet became another world – and everyone inside was lucky enough to inhabit it for a short while. I pray they don’t leave it another decade to return.

Purity Ring:

Megan James – vocals

Corin Roddick – electronics

Purity Ring setlist:

‘Many Lives’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Part II’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Obedear’ (from 2012 ‘Shrines’ album)

‘Pink Lightning’ (from 2020 ‘Womb’ album)

‘Soshy’ (a 2021 single)

‘Glacier ::In Memory of RS::’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Red The Sunrise’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Amenamy’ (from 2012 ‘Shrines’ album)

‘Push Pull’ (from 2015 ‘Another Eternity’ album)

‘Repetition’ (from 2015 ‘Another Eternity’ album)

‘Between You And Shadows’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Lofticries’ (from 2012 ‘Shrines’ album)

‘Belispeak’ (from 2012 ‘Shrines’ album)

‘The Long Night’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Sinew’ (from 2020 ‘Womb’ album)

‘Imanocean’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Stardew’ (from 2020 ‘Womb’ album)

‘Fineshrine’ (from 2012 ‘Shrines’ album)

‘Place Of My Own’ (from 2025 ‘Purity Ring’ album)

‘Begin Again’ (from 2015 ‘Another Eternity’ album)

linktr.ee/purityring