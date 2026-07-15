Two asylum seekers who repeatedly raped a woman on Brighton beach and a third who filmed it have been jailed for the “entirely predatory and callous attack”.

Egyptian national Ibrahim Alshafe, 26, and Iranian national Abdulla Ahmadi, 26, were eachgiven a 27-year sentence for raping the woman on October 4 last year, while Egyptian national Karin Al-Danasurt, 21, was given a sentence totalling 24 years and six months.

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The sentencing at Hove Crown Court today (Wednesday 15 July) was told that all three would serve six years of their sentence on extended licence.

Jurors were told that the woman was targeted by the men as she was “staggering in the street” and was “incapacitated” in the early hours of October 4.

Alshafe and Ahmadi took her behind a beach hut, out of sight of security cameras, where they raped her while Al-Danasurt filmed the ordeal.

The trial heard the woman recalled being spat on, kicked and her throat being grabbed during the attack.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the woman read a victim impact statement to the court, saying: “They destroyed my life that night, they took something from me nobody had the right to do so.

“They violated me in every way.”

Sentencing the men, Judge Christine Henson said: “Each of you participated in an entirely predatory and callous attack on a female separated from her friends after what had been a fun night out for her.

“You each treated her with contempt and you each played a role in degrading her in the most appalling way.”

Prosecutor Hanna Llewellyn-Waters described the men as “devoid of humanity” and their treatment of the woman was “entirely predatory, callous and contemptuous”.

She described the impact on the woman as “extreme”.

In her victim impact statement, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, added: ““They took something from me that night I’m afraid I will never get back.

“To not take accountability for their actions (is) like sticking a knife in and twisting it again.”

She told the court when she closes her eyes she sees the man filming it and them all “laughing at me”.

“My skin crawls. No matter how hard I scrub it, I still feel dirty,” she added.

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