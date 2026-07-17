Since their formation in early 2006, Gentleman’s Dub Club have made a name for themselves as one of the most respected names in dub/reggae music. Over the past decade or so GDC have certainly been the go-to band for festivals across the whole length and breadth of the country, often finding themselves playing to crowds of 10,000 or more.

Festival performances have seen them entertaining crowds aged from 16 to 60 with appearances at Glastonbury, Bestival, Rototom, NASS, Latitude to name just a few. In fact, nearly 100,000 people came to see their set opening the mainstage at Boomtown.

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Gentleman’s Dub Club have also previously embarked upon a hugely successful set of dates supporting the legendary UB40.

GDC’s unique take on dub music, and their prolific output has solidified their position as stalwarts of the UK dub/ska/reggae music scene, and has seen them consistently championed by David Rodigan and most of his contemporaries at BBC Radio 1. They have worked with the likes of Brad Ellis (Nextmen), Fat Freddy’s Drop, Prince Fatty, Hollie Cook, Lady Chann, Horseman, Joe Dukie, Shapeshifter, Mungos Hifi.

This year is GDC’s 20th anniversary and back in April they announced a 12-date October & November UK tour taking in appearances in Birmingham, Southampton, Leeds, Sheffield, Norwich, Buckley, Newcastle, Glasgow, Cambridge, Milton Keynes, London and Bristol. Thankfully they have now just added a date here in Brighton (courtesy of Lout Promotions) at the Chalk venue on Saturday 12th December.

Tickets for this Brighton concert can be purchased HERE.

GGC fans might have also noted our recent announcement regarding the 3 day ‘Good Vibrations Society’ festival which is taking place at Pippingford Park in the heart of the Ashdown Forest in Sussex. They band is playing this on Friday 31st July – Details HERE.

Tickets for all GDC concerts can be found HERE.

gentlemansdubclub.com

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