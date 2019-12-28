Brighton & Hove Albion win El Coastico

By Tim Hodges from Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 0

Alireza Jahanbakhsh finally pushed the monkey of his back, as the Seagulls one time record signing fired the Albion ahead after three minutes and sent them on their way to a vital Premier League win at home to Bournemouth.

The Iranian international looked almost overcome with emotion as he celebrated in front of the east stand.

Bournemouth with Sussex born ex Albion defender Steve Cook as their captain looked shell shocked.

Joshua King forced Maty Ryan to palm an effort away as both teams pushed forward.

Jahanbakhsh then almost turned provided as he crossed for Neal Maupay who’s shot sailed over.

Albion were having a lot of attacking play, similar to how they performed against Spurs, Janhanbakhsh tried his luck again from a Leandro Trossard pass, but this time his shot was charged down.

The unusual pairing of Aaron Mooy and Yves Bissouma in the Albion midfield was having an impact for Albion with Davy Propper playing a deeper role.

Bournemouth gained the ascendancy as the half wore on Joshua King and Harry Wilson both having great chances to equalise but thwarted by Ryan and a combination of Lewis Dunk and great blocks from Shane Duffy and Dan Burn.

Albion were aware of how important a second goal was to see off the game.

Trossard and Bissouma were combining well, but it was Aaron Mooy who was the engine pushing Albion forward.

Mooy had a shot from distance, which had another Aaron, this time Bournemouth keeper, Ramsdale scrambling across his goal line but the shot was wide.

Bissouma then casually waltzed through the Cherries defence only to see his low shot come back off the post.

Albion were now seemingly desperate for second, them came. A Trossard free kick caused chaos in the area and eventually fell to Burn via Lewis Dunk, the big 6ft 7in defender some swivelled around and planted the ball in the bottom corner.

Alas, VAR spotted almost a 50 seconds before scoring Burn was in an offside position and his goal, his first for the Albion was chalked off .

Then a significant contribution from Bournemouth’s Jack Stacey.

First it appeared he handled the ball from an Albion attack in the area , but VAR adjudged clear on obvious. Then the midfield got injured but with Lewis Cook , Ryan Fraser and Callum already on as substitutes Eddie Howe couldn’t replace Stacey, who reverted to full back.

Soon after a combination of Burn but most effectively Trossard who swept past Tracey and played a delightful chip with the outside of his boot, into Mooy, who turned created space and angled a shot past Ramsdale to put Albion two up. Fellow Aussie Maty Ryan was third to congratulate him running the length of the pitch.

Stacey limped off soon after and with Glenn Murray on Albion tried for a third against the men.

It did quite happen although Murray and Maupay both had decent chances late on.

A vital win for Albion. The Seagulls take on Chelsea at the Amex in The Premier League on New Years day with a 12:30 kick off.