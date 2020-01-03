Detectives issue fresh appeal for witnesses to two Boxing Day stabbings in Brighton

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the two stabbings on Boxing Day in Brighton.

One of the victims is still in hospital after the stabbings in Western Road, near the corner of Spring Street, shortly before 2pm on Thursday 26 December.

Sussex Police said today: “The suspect had run off prior to officers’ arrival but was located and detained in Eaton Road, Hove, a short time later. A small knife was also recovered.

“The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in public, and has been detained for assessment under the Mental Health Act.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “I’d like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and the suspect has since been detained under the Mental Health Act as we continue to investigate what happened.

“No one else is being sought in connection with it.

“The incident occurred in the city centre on Boxing Day in broad daylight, when there would have been a large number of people around.

“If you saw what happened, or if you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist with our investigation, please come forward.

“Sussex Police treats any offence involving a knife with the upmost importance and detectives continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of this serious incident.

“There is absolutely no excuse for carrying an offensive weapon in public and anyone caught committing such an offence will be dealt with robustly.

“The dangers of carrying a knife are well documented by the number of incidents across the country – often resulting in serious or fatal injuries – and while such incidents in Sussex are relatively rare, there is still a need for us to relay this message to the wider community.”

A 45-year-old man from Brighton was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 38-year-old man from Hove was also taken to the Royal Sussex and has since been discharged.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Claygate.