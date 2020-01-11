Previous Story
Half time with Hodges – Everton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Posted On 11 Jan 2020 at 4:10 pm
Comment: 0
The Toffees lead the Seagulls after Richarlison scores on 38 minutes
Albion escaped conceding a penalty after Lewis Dunk appeared to trip Theo Walcott.
The Seagulls had few chances to score in the first half Dunk with an early effort from a corner.
Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.