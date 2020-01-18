Previous Story
Premier League Match Day 23 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
The two Aarons – Mooy and Connolly – return to Albion’s starting line up for the home match against Aston Villa today (Saturday 18 January).
Steve Alzate looks like he will start as a wing back.
Albion haven’t beaten Villa since 1980.
The penultimate league meeting between the teams saw the Seagulls come within two minutes of winning the Football League Championship.
Here’s the Villa starting line up.
