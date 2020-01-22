Detectives hunt woman after spate of burglaries in Brighton

Detectives are searching for a woman after a spate of burglaries in the Brighton area over the past six months.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing to locate a woman wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in the Brighton area.

“Detectives want to speak to Toni Deerans, 36, in relation to six burglaries between August 2019 and January 2020.

“Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 178 of 22/08.”