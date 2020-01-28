The Great Escape 2020 – 100 artists announced!

The Great Escape has today announced a mammoth 100 more acts to play this year’s internationally renowned new music festival, including hotly tipped break-out artists such as Dorian Electra, Arlo Parks, Nayana Iz, Kokoko! and Bessie Turner, as well as Mercury Award-nominated Ghostpoet and The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off festival season by playing host to over 500 up and coming artists and music-led conference across 30+ walkable venues from 13-16 May 2020 in Brighton. With more than 300 acts still to be announced, there’s much more to come for The Great Escape 2020! Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £70 and are on sale HERE.

Celebrating 15 years in 2020, The Great Escape is pulling out all the stops inviting artists from across the globe to perform at this year’s milestone festival. An incredible 25 countries are represented in the latest line-up announcement, including lead partner country South Korea, with Balming Tiger, BIBI and Samuel Seo announced from this region so far. The line-up also features five Canadian artists, five artists from France, as well as four Spanish acts, showcasing the best and most exciting new talent from these regions. Also joining the line-up are artists from Austria, Australia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Palestine, South Africa, Ukraine, Denmark, Thailand, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the USA, as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

FOLK / AMERICANA:

JEREMIE ALBINO | LITTLE QUIRKS | LIZZIE REID | OLIVER SPALDING | PURPLE PILGRIMS | TAY OSKEE | VIOLETTA ZIRONI

Folk fanatics will be treated to a host of new talent including dreamy folk pop from Australian Purple Pilgrims and Little Quirks, electronically embellished Oliver Spalding, Scottish nu-folk sensation Lizzie Reid and Mediterranean infused folk by Italian singer songwriter Violetta Zironi, while Canadian Jeremie Albino will be bringing Americana and Country Blues to the stage.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP:

DAM | DEAR-GOD | HOWARD KAYE | KEEDZ | MALAKI | NAYANA IZ | PHFAT | SCUTI | SHYGIRL

The Great Escape is ecstatic to reveal brand new music from up and coming boundary-blurring rap goddess NAYANA IZ, heavy-hitting bars from South London rapper Scuti, Irish rapper Malaki, Palestinian Hip Hop by DAM, South-African rap by PHFAT, experimental hip-hop and hardcore by Dear-God, as well as London grime MC Keedz, who calls Skepta one of her mentors.

R&B / SOUL:

ARLO PARKS | SAMUEL SEO | TALULAH RUBY | WINNIE RAEDER

The Great Escape will bring soulful sounds and poetic shady vocals of Arlo Parks, carving out her own niche in 2020, multi-talented singer, rapper, composer and producer, South Korean R&B and Soul sensation Samuel Seo, post-soul artist with a poignant edge Talulah Ruby and blues and soul inspired singer / songwriter Winnie Raeder.

POP / DANCE:

AMA | ANGER | APRIL | BIBI | BLANKS | BONIFACE | CECIL | DORIAN ELECTRA | GRACEY | HYYTS | L’IMPÉRATRICE | LUNA | MOTTRON | OKLOU | PORCHES | PYRA | RAKKY RIPPER | RICHARD FAIRLIE | RYAN MCMULLAN | THOMAS HEADON | YOUR SMITH

The Great Escape is excited to bring some of the best breakout pop and dance artists, including American pop sensation Dorian Electra, extraordinary dreamy pop artist GRACEY, who at only 21 has penned songs for some of the world’s biggest popstars, k-pop superstar BIBI, and bubblegum, electro pop rapper Rakky Ripper.

ALT / INDIE:

ABBIE OZARD | ALI BARTER | ALICIA EDELWEISS | ALLMAN BROWN | ANDREW CUSHIN | BAMILY | BANANAGUN | BEAUTY SLEEP | BESSIE TURNER | CHARTREUSE | DANA GAVANSKI | EVE OWEN | FAR CASPIAN | FAY WILDHAGEN | FENG SUAVE | GLOBAL NETWORK | HAYLEY MARY | HOLLY HUMBERSTONE | LIME CORDIALE | LUCIA & THE BEST BOYS | LUCIFOUR M | MABES | MATILDA MANN | PEOPLE CLUB | ROSEHIP TEAHOUSE | SILLY BOY BLUE | SONNY WINNEBAGO | SPACEY JANE | TAYLOR JANZEN | TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS | THE GOA EXPRESS | THE LAZY EYES | THELMA PLUM | VAIVES | WALT DISCO | ZULU ZULU

The indie and alternative offerings include up and coming DIY artist Bessie Turner, infectious Australian band Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, who bring 90’s grunge influences to their alternative rock sounds, The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary, who unveiled her soaring solo project in 2019, German alternative pop rock band People Club and progressive pop rock from Spain by Zulu Zulu, plus many more…

PUNK / ROCK / METAL:

CONJURER | BELAKO | CHROMA | HAPPYNESS | ITHACA | KID KAPICHI | SHVPES | STRANGE BONES | STATIC DRESS | SVALBARD | THE HARA | THE PALE WHITE | THE UMA

The Great Escape brings heavy hitters to Brighton with the hardcore punk band Svalbard, experimental punk band Strange Bones and electrifying Spanish post-punk band Belako, atmospheric ambient metal band Conjurer and alternative rock four-piece Kid Kapichi.

JAZZ:

DISTRICT FIVE | EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY

Emerging names in the world of jazz are brought to the line-up with multi-layered jazz four-pice, Swiss District Five, as well as multi-instrumentalist and award winning composer, producer and singer Emma-Jean Thackray.

OTHER:

GHOSTPOET | KOKOKO! | LAKSA | MEHTOLA | PRESTIGE PAK

Additionally, genre-crossover artist announced on the line-up include Mercury-nominated British vocalist and musician Ghostpoet, Congolese collective Kokoko!, who are kicking against African music stereotypes with upcycled instruments and agit-punk beats, techno hybrid Laksa, as well as creative collective and party starters Prestige Pak.

Rising Manchester rapper Aitch was recently announced as the first spotlight artist for this year’s TGE, and his show has subsequently sold out. He will be appearing at the festival alongside the likes of Master Peace, Sassy 009, Chlobocop, Sons Of Raphael, Layfullstop and Wargasm.

In addition, The Great Escape are excited to launch the official app for this year’s festival! With more than 500 exciting, emerging and yet-to-be discovered artists spanning 30 nationalities set to perform across 30+ venues, the app is the perfect tool to help navigate The Great Escape 2020. The app enables users to explore the mammoth line-up, store their favourite artists, build a personalised festival schedule and discover even more exciting new music with TGE’s recommender function. It’s the ultimate source to keep up with all things The Great Escape, and available to download now HERE.

The Great Escape, in partnership with Sentric Music, is calling for artists from every genre across the globe to apply for a chance to play at the world’s most renowned festival for breaking new talent. Whether a band, a singer-songwriter, a rapper, DJ, collective or duo, the festival wants to hear from you. Artists that are interested in submitting their act for consideration can apply to play HERE. Please note, registration closes on 11th February.

This year marks 15 years of The Great Escape, now firmly established and renowned as being the festival for new music. Plus, the must-attend music industry-led TGE conference which will once again take place under one roof at the Jury’s Inn, Brighton Waterfront. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £70 and are on sale HERE.

