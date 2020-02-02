Previous Story
Albion’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh wins BBC Match Of The Day goal of the month
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh has won Match Of The Day’s goal of the month with his stunning overhead kick against Chelsea at the Amex on New Year’s Day.
Jahanbakhsh becomes the first Albion player to win such an award.
