Coronavirus diagnosed in Brighton, Guardian reports



A patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Brighton, the Guardian is reporting this afternoon.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty confirmed a third UK case of the highly contagious virus had been diagnosed this lunchtime.

He said the person did not contract the virus in the UK or China, but another country in Asia.

The Guardian says the person was diagnosed in Brighton, and has now been transferred to a London hospital for treatment.

Just yesterday, Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) chief nursing officer Allison Cannon told medics that no cases have been reported in Brighton and Hove but family doctors are keeping watch for symptoms and any sign of the virus spreading.

Last month, the University of Sussex, which has many students from China and other affected countries, said it was closely monitoring the situation with Coronavirus.

Today, a University of Sussex spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear that a third person is now receiving treatment for Coronavirus and we wish them a full and swift recovery.

“This person is not a student or member of staff at the University of Sussex. We would like to offer our full support to our neighbours across the city.”

A University of Brighton spokesman said: “The individual concerned is not connected to the University of Brighton. We will continue to advise our students and staff to follow the current guidance from Public Health England.”

As of 5 February, a total of 566 UK tests have concluded, of which 563 were confirmed negative and 3 positive.

Coronavirus causes respiratory infection and for most people it may be no more serious than a common cold.

But the latest outbreak of the virus, also known as novel coronavirus, can be lethal as were previous mutations known as SARS and MERS.

The CCG’s website advises people to use tissues, bin them and wash hands with soap and water.

Novel coronavirus information can be found on the CCG website at www.brightonandhoveccg.nhs.uk/novel-coronavirus-what-you-need-know.