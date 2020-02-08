Previous Story
Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Watford 1
Posted On 08 Feb 2020 at 6:24 pm
The Amex crowd booed the Seagulls off as they trail to a Abdoulaye Doucoure goal.
Albion have had a few chances and a couple of half hearted penalty appeals.
Shane Duffy back in the team has had a difficult match so far – Ezequeil Schelotto has been Albion’s best player so far – getting up and down the pitch from full back.
