Train bosses urge passengers not to travel tomorrow

Train bosses are urging passengers not to travel tomorrow (Sunday 9 February) with high winds and stormy weather forecast.

Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Southern, Thameslink and the Gatwick Express, said: “Severe disruption is expected across Network Rail southern region on Sunday, as Storm Ciara blows in with 80mph winds.

“As a result of the potential danger from fallen trees and other debris landing on the railway, a 50mph speed restriction on trains has been planned to cover every line in the region.”

This includes lines heading from the coast to London Victoria, London Bridge, London Waterloo and London Charing Cross.

A joint statement from GTR and Network Rail said: “This will be in place from 11am until 7pm and disruption is expected to last at least until the end of the day and potentially into Monday morning too.

“Passengers are urged to check before they travel on both days.

“Operators affected include Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express, Southeastern and South Western Railway.”

Network Rail’s southern region managing director John Halsall said: “We’re going to be working as hard as we can to keep trains running throughout the day, with staff on standby across our region to tackle fallen trees and other debris.

“But these wind speeds really are extraordinary and we have to keep people safe.

“There will be disruption and I urge people to please check before they travel.”

GTR chief operating officer Steve White said: “We are advising people not to travel.

“We’ll be running as many trains as we safely can during this severe weather but our passengers will face severe disruption not least because of the necessary speed restrictions but because of the inevitable debris that will come down on the lines.

“The disruption will affect us on Sunday but there may be a spillover into Monday morning so I would urge passengers to please check before they travel on any one of our websites or nationalrail.co.uk.

“Rest assured, we will do everything we can to keep people moving and to keep you informed.”