Storm-damaged Hove school to stay shut all week

A Hove school will stay shut for the week after suffering damage from Storm Ciara at the weekend.

The King’s School site, in Hangleton Way, will reopen on Monday 24 February after the half-term holiday.

But GCSE students in Year 11 will be taught at nearby Blatchington Mill School this week while repairs are carried out on the Church of England school’s new building.

King’s School head Sarah Price said in an email to parents: “From my earlier communication today you will be aware that the school suffered extensive damage in Storm Ciara at the weekend.

“The site is currently unsafe for students and staff and I very much regret to inform you that we will remain closed for the rest of this week Tuesday 11 to Friday 14 February inclusive.

“Our building contractor, Kier, is on site assessing the situation and we are hopeful that the site will be able to made safe for students’ return after half term on Monday 24 February.

“We have made arrangements for Year 11 to be educated off site at Blatchington Mill School for the remainder of this week, Tuesday 11 to Friday 14 February inclusive.

“Students will be taught by King’s staff in appropriate classroom settings.

“We are very grateful to Blatchington Mill School for offering this provision for us.

“We are also attempting to make arrangements for Year 10 to be educated off site for the remainder of the week.

“I will contact parents of students in these year groups later today with an update and the relevant logistical information.

“Unfortunately, our whole school production of Grease will need to be postponed.

“We are talking to the licence holder about rescheduling the performances on later dates and will contact those who have purchased tickets with an update on this later in the week.

“I bitterly regret this school closure which is beyond our control.

“We do understand the frustration and inconvenience this will cause and are sorry for this.”

The secondary school moved to its new premises last summer from its former temporary home in Portslade.