Brighton primary school staff self-isolating after contact with coronavirus patients

UPDATE: A Brighton primary school has told parents that two staff members are off work after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Cottesmore St Mary’s Catholic Primary School has this morning written to say that neither staff member will be in school for two weeks.

This follows Bevendean Primary School writing to parents to say one of its staff members has been in “close contact”with someone who has been advised to self-isolate after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient and so is also off school.

Both schools say they will authorise any absences if parents wish to keep their children off school.

Cottesmore head Rachel Breen wrote: “We have been informed that two people, from our school, have been advised by Public Health England to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

“I appreciate it may be concerning that people have been told to ‘self-isolate’, however, this is a purely precautionary measure to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

“The safety, welfare and wellbeing of all in our school community is our primary concern and a constant dialogue has, and will continue, to take place with the relevant authorities to ensure the school acts in accordance with guidance.

“The local authority has confirmed to us that Public Health England and the office of the chief medical officer are clear in their advice that schools do not need to close.

“I will continue to keep you updated with any advice that is passed to us.

“At this present time, there is low risk for anyone attending school. However, if you wish to keep your child off school at this time, then we will authorise this absence. ”

Bevendean Primary School wrote:”We have just been made aware that a member of our staff has been in close contact with someone who has been advised by Public Health England to self-isolate as they have been in direct contact with the Coronavirus.

“Whilst nothing has been confirmed, the health and safety of our school community is of paramount importance to us and we have therefore taken this unprecedented step until we have more information.

“Please keep an eye on the website for further information and updates as we have them.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”