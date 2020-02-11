Slavery order granted against Hove brothel madam

A Hove madam who ran brothels in Scotland has been made the subject of a slavery and trafficking risk order after being arrested for doing the same in her hometown.

Chin Chih Chang is believed to have been running two brothels at addresses in Hove. The CPS is currently considering whether or not to charge her.

Last month, Sussex Police was granted the order which prevents her from arranging any physical services, including massages, holistic therapy or sex work, or recruiting anyone for physical services.

Chang, 54 was convicted of keeping or managing a brothel in a luxury waterfront apartment in Kirkcaldy in 2018 following a trial.

The court heard she advertised sexual services on Gumtree for up to £110 a time between April 2016 and May 2017. One customer told how he received a “Brucie bonus” following a back rub while another spoke of being offered the “girlfriend service” or a “naked massage”.

She was spared jail and given 300 hours of unpaid work instead, but has been brought back to court under proceeds of crime legislation as police try to claim back some of her immoral earnings.

She last appeared in court in December, when the case was adjourned until March this year.

In the court lists for her appearance at Brighton Magistrates Court on January 27, addresses in Dolphin Court, Hove, and Ann Street, Worthing were given. Sussex Police said she had not turned up at court and they were now trying to locate her.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The woman, from Worthing, was arrested in September 2019 on suspicion of controlling prostitution and being involved in managing a brothel, in respect of two addresses in Hove.

“She was released under investigation. A report has been submitted to the CPS for advice on whether there should be a prosecution.”

The order also prevents her from allowing her premises to be used by people who do not have the right to work in the UK, to own or manage any premises used as a brothel, to arrange any transport or accommodation for people she’s not related to or to act as a sponsor for UK visa applications, save for direct relatives.

She is required to notify all names and home address to the police within three days or face arrest.