Five Kites flying high in Brighton

Posted On 12 Feb 2020 at 10:41 am
Five Kites are playing The Prince Albert

Brighton’s Five Kites have burst onto the local scene in recent months. The three-piece produced a powerhouse display on the Modern Age Music stage at The Great Escape back in May, and followed it up with an electric show supporting SONS on a sold-out show in September.

After a busy 2019 live calendar, the band released their latest singleLeaving Town in October. The track is another fuzzy, melodic rock track which throws us back to the grungey sound of 90’s alternative.

Five Kites

Five Kites are ready to take last year’s momentum onto bigger things in 2020, with a six-date UK tour announced through February. The run kicks-off with what promises to be a raucous Brighton return on February 15th at The Prince Albert. Support comes from Fairway, SNAYX and Rare Devices, with last tickets available via Fatsoma – Grab yours and yer mates tix HERE.

Check them out on YouTube, Spotify and on Soundcloud.

Gig flyer

