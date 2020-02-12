Five Kites flying high in Brighton

Brighton’s Five Kites have burst onto the local scene in recent months. The three-piece produced a powerhouse display on the Modern Age Music stage at The Great Escape back in May, and followed it up with an electric show supporting SONS on a sold-out show in September.

After a busy 2019 live calendar, the band released their latest single ‘Leaving Town’ in October. The track is another fuzzy, melodic rock track which throws us back to the grungey sound of 90’s alternative.

Five Kites are ready to take last year’s momentum onto bigger things in 2020, with a six-date UK tour announced through February. The run kicks-off with what promises to be a raucous Brighton return on February 15th at The Prince Albert. Support comes from Fairway, SNAYX and Rare Devices, with last tickets available via Fatsoma – Grab yours and yer mates tix HERE.

Check them out on YouTube, Spotify and on Soundcloud.

