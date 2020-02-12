One time Albion record signing leaves for The MLS



Jurgen Locadia who two years ago was Albion’s record signing is off to the MLS to join Cincinnati

The Dutch international joins initially on loan, but the MLS franchise — whose season runs from March to November — have an option to make the move permanent in July.

The loan move was completed today after the MLS transfer window opened.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Jurgen has been given an exciting opportunity to play in the MLS and it is one he was keen to take.

“We will be monitoring his progress in the United States with interest and we wish him well for the next few months.”

Locadia, who joined Albion from PSV Eindhoven in January 2018, has been on loan to Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, where he has scored four goals, since August.

The loan agreement was terminated during the January transfer window so Locadia can head to FC Cincinnati ahead of the start of the MLS season on 29th February.

The 26-year-old scored in his first two appearances for Albion, a 3-1 win over Coventry City in the FA Cup and a 4-1 victory against Swansea City in the Premier League in February 2018.

He made eight appearances that season and a further 33 in 2018/19 when he scored four goals, two in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup, including Albion’s first in the quarter-final win at Millwall.

Locadia played in the opening two games this season, against Watford and Southampton, before heading to Hoffenheim.