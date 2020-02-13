brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Hove flats plans dismissed on appeal

Posted On 13 Feb 2020 at 1:28 pm
An artisti’s impression of Hove Manor with the extra floor

Flats on the roof of an Art Deco style block in Hove have again been refused permission after an appeal was dismissed.

Neighbours campaigned against the plans to build an extra floor on the roof of Hove Manor in Hove Street, which would have added two flats to the building.

When it went before Brighton and Hove City Council Planning Committee in May last year, councillors unanimously backed the community and refused permission on the grounds of its mass, scale, bulk and design and its impact on the conservation area.

In its appeal Rimex Investments Limited argued the council cannot meet its five year housing land supply, the application provided family homes on a sustainable brownfield site, and the design changed following consultation.

Planning agents SHW said in the appeal documents there were no objections from the Conservation Advisory Group and the council’s heritage team.

In their response the planning inspector said the lack of official opposition did not impact on their decision.

The application was for three new flats – but as there is currently a caretaker’s flat hidden from view, this would only be a net increase of two flats which the inspector said would only have a modest impact on housing supply.

There was no “objection in principle” to building on the roof or including a modern design, but the inspector said any proposals would have to be in character with the existing building and “be of an appropriate scale, massing and bulk”.

Their report said: “Accordingly, the proposal would appear as an incongruous, visually dominant, addition which would not relate well to the existing building and would significantly detract from its attractive Art Deco character.

“The combination of its scale, mass, bulk and design, would materially harm the character and appearance of the building.”

  1. Christopher Hawtree February 13, 2020 at 2:21 pm Reply

    Jolly good news. I encouraged residents to persist with opposition to it, and was delighted last year when all of the Planning Committee opposed it. I doubt that the Applicant will come back with a smaller proposal as that would not stack up (as it were).

