Storm Dennis warning upgraded to amber

UPDATE: The heavy rain warning for when Storm Dennis hits Brighton this weekend has been upgraded to amber.

The Met Office issued the amber warning this morning, with heavy and prolonged rain expected from just after midnight on Sunday right through until 6pm.

Two existing yellow warnings for wind and rain are still in place.

The warning said: “Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas.

“Around 20-40 mm of rain will fall widely with 50-80 mm likely across parts of northern and southern England. Over the higher ground of Wales and southwest England, 120-140 mm of rain is possible in a few locations.

“This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.”

The two yellow warnings for wind and one for rain start at 10am on Saturday and run all the way through midnight on Sunday.

The Brighton forecast currently says to expect gusts of at least 60mph from 9pm on Saturday night until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is forecast from 6pm Saturday and all through Sunday.

The severe weather warning says: “Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales.

“The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull overnight, before increasing again during Sunday. Gusts of 50 mph are expected inland.

“Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, leading to particularly poor driving conditions.”

Last weekend, Storm Ciara brought gusts of more than 90mph in places. Kings School in Hove has been closed all week while wind damage to its roof is repaired.