Mariah Carey to headline this year’s Pride

Mariah Carey will headline this year’s Pride, it was announced this morning.

Mariah will top the bill in Preston Park on Saturday, 1 August, the first time she has ever performed at a Pride event in the world.

The news follows yesterday’s announcement that the Pussycat Dolls will be playing a 75 minute set on the Sunday – also the first time they have performed at a Pride event.

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton and Hove Pride, said; “We are beyond thrilled that Mariah is joining our LGBTQ+ celebrations for our 30th anniversary.

“Mariah is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally and having her perform at Pride really helps us highlight our campaigning for LGBTQ+ equality to a global audience.

“Mariah is headlining the main stage but there are loads more artist announcements to come. Watch this space for more great LGBTQ+ performers and allies over the coming weeks.

“2020 is the 30th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride culminating in a weekend of campaigning, celebrating and fundraising for LGBTQ+ and community projects in Brighton and Hove over 1 and 2 August 2020.

“Pride is a celebration of how far we have come but it is also an ongoing campaign for those marginalised communities at home and abroad who still suffer persecution on a daily basis.

“Our fundraising events will ensure that we continue to raise vital funds for our local LGBTQ+ and community projects.”