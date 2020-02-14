brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Mariah Carey to headline this year’s Pride

Posted On 14 Feb 2020
Mariah Carey will headline this year’s Pride, it was announced this morning.

Mariah will top the bill in Preston Park on Saturday, 1 August, the first time she has ever performed at a Pride event in the world.

The news follows yesterday’s announcement that the Pussycat Dolls will be playing a 75 minute set on the Sunday – also the first time they have performed at a Pride event.

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton and Hove Pride, said; “We are beyond thrilled that Mariah is joining our LGBTQ+ celebrations for our 30th anniversary.

“Mariah is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally and having her perform at Pride really helps us highlight our campaigning for LGBTQ+ equality to a global audience.

“Mariah is headlining the main stage but there are loads more artist announcements to come. Watch this space for more great LGBTQ+ performers and allies over the coming weeks.

“2020 is the 30th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride culminating in a weekend of campaigning, celebrating and fundraising for LGBTQ+ and community projects in Brighton and Hove over 1 and 2 August 2020.

“Pride is a celebration of how far we have come but it is also an ongoing campaign for those marginalised communities at home and abroad who still suffer persecution on a daily basis.

“Our fundraising events will ensure that we continue to raise vital funds for our local LGBTQ+ and community projects.”

  1. Maximus February 14, 2020 at 9:08 am Reply

    Yeah right…

    For years Pride have claimed that Euro-Boy will be attending yet every year he fails to show.

    Maria Carey attending Pride? I’ll believe it when I see it…

