‘New Music Machines’ tour to hit Brighton

Merging a fevered imagination and solid songwriting with a mad scientist’s brain for weird gadgets, true one-off American singer Thomas Truax has confirmed a run of UK live shows throughout March and April for his ‘New Music Machines’ tour. This is to include an appearance here in Brighton at the popular Green Door Store.

Described by UNCUT magazine as “shaping up nicely as one of the great rock eccentrics” while Splendid magazine called him “one of the five or ten best singer/songwriters in the world that you’ve never heard of…an exceptional talent.”, he is also known for his unique self-made instruments including a motorized drum machine made of bike wheels, spoons and other found items called ‘Mother Superior’ and a souped up Gramophone called ‘The Hornicator’.

After riding the album/tour/album/tour cycle perpetually over nearly two decades with these ‘band mates’, Thomas decided it was due time to dedicate himself to expanding the menagerie with some new musical contraptions.

Bolstered by his Bandcamp supporters and some Arts Council England funding, he devoted much of last year to dreaming up and building these special new musical inventions which, alongside his familiar friends, will be previewed on this tour.

Notable Truax supporters and collaborators include Jarvis Cocker, Duke Special, Gemma Ray, Richard Hawley, Amanda Palmer, Brian Viglione (Dresden Dolls/Violent Femmes) Bob Log III and the late author Terry Pratchett.

Most recently drummer Budgie (of Siouxsie and the Banshees/Creatures/Slits) collaborated with Thomas in Berlin on some new tracks, with a single set to be released in conjunction with the tour.

Other media quotes:

“Endlessly inventive and creative… A show not to be missed!” – Oxford Times

“His gigs are extraordinary, fizzing with showmanship.” – Q

“When he performs, it is a spectacle – the originality and seeming impossibility of what he does is much of the appeal.” -The Guardian

Thomas Truax ‘New Music Machines’ UK Tour 2020

19 March, Ramsgate Music Hall

20 March, London, Lexington

27 March, Oxford, Port Mahon

28 March, Birmingham, Centrala (w/ Kate Arnold)

3 April, Brighton, Green Door Store

4 April, Southend-on-Sea, Railway Hotel

11 April, Liverpool: 81 Renshaw

16 April, Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

18 April, Coventry, The Tin

23 April, Sheffield, Greystones

24 April, York, York Cemetery Chapel

26 April, Stockton-On-Tees, Waiting Room

Purchase your Brighton concert performance tickets HERE.

www.thomastruax.com

