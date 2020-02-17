brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Up to 30 doctors and surgery staff ‘self-isolate’ over coronavirus concerns

Posted On 17 Feb 2020 at 2:50 pm
By :
Comments: 2

Up to 30 family doctors and fellow surgery staff have gone into “self-isolation” as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Brighton and Hove.

All – including about a dozen GPs (general practitioners) – are expected to return to work this week.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - what we know so far

A local NHS insider said that they had been following official advice as health experts try to prevent the spread of the virus, known as covid-19, adding no GP has been infected in this country.

Some of those self-isolating had attended a conference at Hove Town Hall which is also believed to have been attended by one of the Brighton GPs who had a diagnosis of coronavirus confirmed.

Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “There has been no further confirmed cases of covid-19 across Sussex for over a week and all doctors and other primary care health workers in Brighton and Hove who were advised to ‘self isolate’ as a precaution are expected to be returning to work this week.”

Meanwhile, a Sussex University student has been given the all clear, having been taken for tests from Lewes Court halls of residence, on the Falmer campus, a week ago.

The university said: “Recently (Monday 10 February) a student on our campus was tested and has been informed they do not have coronavirus.

“The university is operating as usual and we continue to follow all the advice and guidance from Public Health England.”

A health official in Brighton and Hove said that precautions might seem over the top to some but they had so far proved effective in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, adding: “I don’t want to speak to soon.”

No more cases have been confirmed in Brighton and Hove which accounted for five of the nine cases in Britain so far. Eight of those nine patients have left hospital.

  1. David February 17, 2020 at 3:46 pm Reply

    Thanks for all the updates. No good looking at the council or NHS websites for anything other bland, meaningless info with little by way of context. Would still like to know more about who presents a risk. It’s no criticism of those individuals, but there’s a balance between privacy and the public interest, and it’s skewed against the public interest just now.

  2. kelly February 17, 2020 at 6:57 pm Reply

    its brexits fault and tories
    if labour was in we would have free wifi and find out more about the virus quicker

