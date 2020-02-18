Sea Lanes owner plans pop up yoga studio on Brighton beach

A “yoga dome” is planned for the Sea Lanes site on Brighton beach until the full project goes ahead.

Sea Lanes has applied to extend its temporary planning permission for the “endless pool”, horsebox sauna and bar from its 2019 “pop up” on the former Peter Pan’s Playground site in Madeira Drive.

The yoga dome and its associated studio and changing rooms would be a new addition this year if planning permission is granted.

The owners said that the short-term lease would expire at the end of October and its health and wellbeing pop up would operate while detailed design work continued on its main project.

They said: “The 2019 ‘pop up’ was a major success. The number of visitors to the site has steadily increased since it opened last year.

“Several of the operators have had to adapt their offerings, whether changing their operating hours (remain within the agreed in past leases and planning consents) or the services and accommodation provided.”

The plans for a 25-metre pool for the site, just west of the Yellowave volleyball pitches, received a five-year temporary planning permission in May last year.

It includes one and two-storey moveable modular buildings with a first-floor deck.

They are intended to provide a flexible events space and a mixture of shops, cafés, restaurants and offices.

The original scheme was turned down in November 2018, as the brightly-coloured buildings were considered out of keeping with the area.

Details of the application for this summer can be seen by searching for BH2019/03695 on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website at planningapps.brighton-hove.gov.uk.