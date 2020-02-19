brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton University to follow Sussex in considering strike compensation for students

Posted On 19 Feb 2020 at 12:01 am
Brighton University is following Sussex University in considering claims for compensation by students when their lecturers go on strike for 14 days from tomorrow (Thursday 20 February).

The move came after thousands signed a petition on the Change.org website – the second petition set up by Brighton students who pay tuition fees of more than £9,000 a year.

Students at Sussex have already been told that they can apply for an “ex gratia” payment of up to £100 for any distress and inconvenience caused by the strikes.

The Brighton students’ current petition, signed by more than 3,000 people, said: “The students at the University of Brighton request that the university provide them with financial compensation for the 14 days of strike action due to take place between Thursday 20 February and Friday 13 March.

“This is the second wave of strikes to take place this academic year.

“Students are losing out on the contact hours, including tutorials, that they need at this crucial time, causing a detrimental impact on assignments, exam preparation and final year dissertation work.

“This is not good enough for £9,250 a year.

“We stand by our lecturers and support their concerns over pensions, pay and work conditions.

“We therefore urge the university to try to resolve this ongoing issue.

“If the strikes go ahead, students expect financial compensation. Other universities (including the University of Sussex) are compensating their students, and so should ours.”

Brighton University said: “We understand that students will be worried about potential disruption to their learning and teaching as a result of the further national strike action by the UCU.

“We expect the majority of teaching in most of our schools to go ahead as normal.

“Where this is not the case, our immediate priority is to minimise any disruption and to ensure that students are not disadvantaged in terms of assessment and examination outcomes.

“Any student who feels that they have been materially disadvantaged as a result of the strike action can use our established complaints procedure.

“All complaints will be dealt with on their merits and, where appropriate, compensation will be given.”

