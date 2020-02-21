Hove restaurant owner to await trial in prison after machete attack

A Hove restaurant owner, who is accused of injuring a security guard with a machete, has been told that he must await trial in prison.

Ashkan Zahedian, 29, of Bodiam House, Davigdor Road, Hove, appeared before Brighton magistrates charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Danny Chapman, also 29, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Zahedian, the owner of Shandiz Persian restaurant, in Church Road, Hove, was also charged with having a machete in a public place.

The former Hove Park and BHASVIC student was alleged to have carried out the machete attack outside the Mixologist wine bar, which was previously known as Misty’s.

The Mixologist is next to Shandiz, which Zahedian was said to have run for six years.

Paul Lamb, prosecuting, said that the attack happened late on Tuesday night (18 February).

Sarah Smith, defending, applied for bail but the bench remanded Zahedian in custody.

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday 19 March.

Sussex Police said yesterday: “Two other men, a 52-year-old and a 34-year-old, arrested on suspicion of GBH, and a 30-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting actual bodily harm (ABH), have all been released on bail until (Wednesday) 18 March while inquiries continue.”