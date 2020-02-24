brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
First look at Black Rock improvements

Posted On 24 Feb 2020 at 2:06 pm
Black Rock’s proposed makeover

The first look at a raft of improvements to Black Rock have been revealed.

Plans to landscape the area were announced last year, just weeks before a long-planned scheme to build a conference centre there was put on hold while developers tried to find a city centre location instead.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning application for a major facelift to the area have now been submitted, including a series of artist’s impressions of how it could look.

Among the changes are:

  • Extending the seawall at Black Rock and designating as a public space with a temporary bicycle pump-track, games area, seating and new promenade
    New boardwalks along the shingle from Volk’s Workshop and the Black Rock terminus
  • Creating a hub around the Old Reading Room and Volk’s Black Rock station
  • New planting and benches around Volk’s Workshop
  • New children’s playground between the car park and Black Rock station
  • New crossings from the Kemp Town Enclosures and the beach, wide road with marked out cycle lane and new lighting
  • Gently sloping routes through the Kemp Town enclosures
  • Extending Madeira Drive for traffic through a new gateway to Brighton Marina, big enough for a double decker bus

A new boardwalk between Volk’s Workshops and Black Rock will cut through the shingle

The Black Rock car park will lose ten of its spaces to public realm, but the rest of the spaces will be rearranged to be more space efficient.

A new toilet block modelled on the one at the Level, with a biodiverse roof, is also planned.

Notes
1. Upper boardwalk providing gently sloping access from the top of Duke’s Mound to the Esplanade 2. Boardwalk 3. New vegetated shingle habitat 4. New level terrace to the front of the Old Reading Room, providing space for seating 5. Improvements to the Volk’s Black Rock station plaza – new lighting, wayfinding and surface finish 6. New play area for children aged 5-11 7. New public toilet facilities with biodiverse roof 8. Existing Black Rock car park retained in use 9. New sea wall with promenade, soft treatment and seating steps to inside face. New BMX pump-track

New children’s playground

The hub outside the Volk’s Workshop – including how new painted crossings could look 

