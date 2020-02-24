First look at Black Rock improvements

The first look at a raft of improvements to Black Rock have been revealed.

Plans to landscape the area were announced last year, just weeks before a long-planned scheme to build a conference centre there was put on hold while developers tried to find a city centre location instead.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning application for a major facelift to the area have now been submitted, including a series of artist’s impressions of how it could look.

Among the changes are:

Extending the seawall at Black Rock and designating as a public space with a temporary bicycle pump-track, games area, seating and new promenade

New boardwalks along the shingle from Volk’s Workshop and the Black Rock terminus

Creating a hub around the Old Reading Room and Volk's Black Rock station

New planting and benches around Volk’s Workshop

New children’s playground between the car park and Black Rock station

New crossings from the Kemp Town Enclosures and the beach, wide road with marked out cycle lane and new lighting

Gently sloping routes through the Kemp Town enclosures

Extending Madeira Drive for traffic through a new gateway to Brighton Marina, big enough for a double decker bus

The Black Rock car park will lose ten of its spaces to public realm, but the rest of the spaces will be rearranged to be more space efficient.

A new toilet block modelled on the one at the Level, with a biodiverse roof, is also planned.