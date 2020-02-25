Frosty morning expected after freezing night

A weather warning for ice has been issued overnight as temperatures are set to plunge below freezing leading to icy stretches tomorrow morning.

The Met Office issued the yellow be aware warning this morning, and it is in place from midnight until 10am tomorrow.

The chief forecaster says: “A mix of rain and hail showers, with some snow over higher ground, is likely to leave surfaces wet overnight.

“Surface temperatures are then expected to fall below freezing with icy stretches forming in places.”