Another weekend of gales on the way – with hail also forecast

A stormy February is due to end with yet more gales and downpours – and with a chance of hail showers.

The Met Office issued another yellow warning for wind starting at midday on Saturday for 24 hours.

Gusts of up to 70mph are possible in coastal areas – and the BBC forecast currently says hail sjowers are expected from midday to 3pm on Saturday.

The Met’s chief forecaster says: “Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon.

“More isolated gusts of 65-70 mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable.”