Premier League Match Day 28 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Posted On 29 Feb 2020 at 11:41 am
Albion take on the old enemy in the first ever Saturday fixture between the teams at the Amex.
Martin Montoya returns at full back, with Neal Maupay up front on his own.
Glenn Murray drops to the bench.
There is still no place for January additions Alexis Mac Allister or Tariq Lamptey.
