Police helicopter assists search for person in the water at Hove Lagoon
The police helicopter helped in a search for someone reported to be in the water at Hove Lagoon in the early hours of this morning.
Our inshore lifeboat was launched to a report of a person in the water by #Hove lagoon at 2.05am today. A search was carried out along with @ShorehamCG and @NPASSouthEast however nothing was found #RNLI #search pic.twitter.com/Ao9rpmpnFV
— Shoreham Lifeboat (@SLifeboatRNLI) March 4, 2020
Crews from Shoreham Coastguard, Shoreham Lifeboat and officers from Sussex Police were called shortly after 2am to reports of a person in the water.
A thorough search was carried out, both in the lagoon and along the shoreline and beach, but nothing was found.
