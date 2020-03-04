Police helicopter assists search for person in the water at Hove Lagoon

The police helicopter helped in a search for someone reported to be in the water at Hove Lagoon in the early hours of this morning.

Our inshore lifeboat was launched to a report of a person in the water by #Hove lagoon at 2.05am today. A search was carried out along with @ShorehamCG and @NPASSouthEast however nothing was found #RNLI #search pic.twitter.com/Ao9rpmpnFV — Shoreham Lifeboat (@SLifeboatRNLI) March 4, 2020



Crews from Shoreham Coastguard, Shoreham Lifeboat and officers from Sussex Police were called shortly after 2am to reports of a person in the water.

A thorough search was carried out, both in the lagoon and along the shoreline and beach, but nothing was found.