OAP in court over Islamophobic graffiti

A Hove OAP has appeared in court accused of a string of Islamophobic graffiti around Brighton and Hove.

Bahman Khorsandian, 77, was charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage over a period of more than eight months beginning in October 2018.

Khorsandian, of Hogarth Road, was arrested after a police appeal.

The force said it had logged 80 of the tags, written in Arabic or Persian, around the city.

Today at Brighton Magistrates Court, Khorsandian denied the charge and was committed to Lewes Crown Court where he will appear on April 2.