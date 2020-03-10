brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Hagar The Womb to head up a night of punk at The Prince Albert

Posted On 10 Mar 2020 at 8:57 pm
Hagar The Womb live in Brighton January 2019 (pic Andrew Murphy)

The Prince Albert at the top of Trafalgar Street in Brighton will have its windows booming and walls shaking on Saturday 11th April as there is to be a night of punk revelry headed up by Hagar The Womb.

Hagar The Womb are a female fronted punk band, who were part of the U.K. anarcho-punk scene from 1981-1987, with releases on Mortarhate and Abstract records. They recorded a John Peel session at the world famous Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 1 on 11th February 1984, which was transmitted nine days later. The songs recorded were ‘Today’s Miss World’, ‘Armchair Observer’, ‘By Force’ and ‘A Song Of Deep Hate’. They called it a day in 1986, but reformed with all original band members in 2011. They have had releases out on All The Madmen and Grow Your Own records plus on their own label – One Bright Spark Records. Current status – alive n’ kickin and raring to go!

More on Hagar The Womb HERE and listen to them HERE.

Support on the night will come from Pog, Soho Bombshell and The Bone Records.

Pog are a folk/punk band that set tales of everyday failure to disarmingly catchy acoustic soundtracks.
More on Pog HERE .

Soho Bombshell are a relatively new ska/punk band hailing from Brighton and Chichester, consisting of Harvey Roberts (vocals), Del Ford (guitar), Chris Blake (bass) and Loz Ford (drums).
More on Soho Bombshell HERE.

The Bone Records are a band that capture the zeitgeist with a banquet of post-punk urgency, tectonic grooves, incendiary lyrics, swampy blues and garage-fuelled riffs.
More on The Bone Records HERE and listen to them HERE.

Tickets from £8 in advance from the Punker Bunker and Resident Music or grab your tickets HERE.

Hagar The Womb

