Brighton medics shave beards as part of coronavirus prep

Brighton medics have been shaving their beards off as part of preparations for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Doctors elsewhere in the country have been advised to get rid of any facial hair which could stop a mask fitting properly.

Today, medics including some from Brighton and Hove who have followed suit, have been posting pictures of their new clean-shaven look.

One, previously bearded consultant anaesthetist Pete Westhead, posted a picture of himself trying out a moustache before plumping for a completely clean shaven look.

Dr Westhead, who is the clinical lead for the Sussex Trauma Network, said he had taken the plunge off his own back.

He said: “We have different masks that work for bearded and clean shaven but thought it best to have options. It’s also about getting your game face on!”

The UK is today expected to move from the containment to the delay stage in dealing with the outbreak.

This could eventually include decisive measures such as closing schools and cancelling large events, although the government has signalled it will start by asking people with respiratory symptoms such as a cough to self-isolate for seven days.

A handful of staff at the Royal Sussex Hospital are currently self-isolating after coming into contact with a patient who tested positive for the virus on Sunday while being treated for a non-related condition.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, says all services are running as normal and patients should still attend for routine appointments.