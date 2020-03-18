brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton MP tests positive for Covid-19

Posted On 18 Mar 2020 at 5:10 pm
Lloyd Russell-Moyle


Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19, caused by coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - what we know so far

In a statement posted on social media today, he said he had received the result after being tested on Thursday, a day after he first experienced symptoms a week ago.

He called for more rapid and widespread testing for the virus.

He said: “I’ve just been informed by my Doctor that I have tested positive to COVID-19.

“I felt symptoms last Wednesday, immediately self-isolated and called 111. I had a home visit and was tested on Thursday, this was the last day of community testing.

“I received the result this afternoon after 6 days of waiting.

“If we are serious about the W.H.O advice of “Test, Test, Test” then we need to do better than this.

“My understanding is that a manufacturing plant in Northern Ireland is exporting 15-minute COVID tests around the world because our NHS is not ordering them. We have University labs who are willing to assist with testing but aren’t yet.

“Our priority must be testing our healthcare workers, who are currently needing to self-isolate for 14 days when someone in their house shows a symptom, taking them away from their life-saving work.

“This is the greatest test our NHS has ever faced, an NHS that was already under strain. I have every confidence that we have the skills and resources to beat this virus, but only if we take radical steps to reorganise and reprioritise our system.

“Please continue to follow the Government’s official advice and please, now more than ever, practice social distancing because it will save lives.”

Government advice can be found here.

Social distancing information can be found here.

  1. roy pennington March 18, 2020 at 5:31 pm Reply

    sorry Lloyd has been tested positive = hope he gets well soon =

