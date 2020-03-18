brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton renters call for more Government help and launch support network

Posted On 18 Mar 2020 at 4:05 pm
A renters union is calling on the Government to freeze rents for those in self isolation and ban evictions during the coronavirus crisis.

A petition started by Acorn has almost 20,000 signatures demanding UK prime minister Boris Johnson uses emergency powers to protect renters.

It has also launched a Brighton community support network in response to the outbreak, with local volunteers providing support to people who have to self-isolate, especially those in elderly and vulnerable groups who may be isolated for a long time.

Aisling, an immunocompromised Acorn member in isolation in Brighton, said: “It’s incredibly reassuring to see how quickly and effectively Acorn has responded to this crisis, particularly given the lack of action from the government.

“I am immunocompromised with an autoimmune condition and suffer from pulmonary arterial hypertension serious lung condition so have been told to isolate for 12 weeks, and now my family are also in isolation.

“I have been so scared about how I’m going to get food and prescriptions since having to self isolate but thankfully Acorn has set up an amazing system that people like me can rely on, including people with no internet access, and it really has been life saving!

“They take accountability and health and safety very seriously and I can’t think of an organisation that is better equipped to support vulnerable people in times like these.

“It’s a relief to know that I am a member of a union who is able to bring our community together and be a source of strength in the face of crisis.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Richard Watts, Chair of the Local Government Association’s resources board, said councils are leading efforts to support communities and tenants.

He said: “Councils will be working with tenants who are experiencing financial challenges as a result to support them to stay in their homes.

“Many are already suspending debt recovery and will try and use discretionary funding to support struggling household as quickly and effectively as possible

“Councils need the flexibility to ensure hardship funding announced by the Government is best-used to support economically vulnerable people and households and are also seeking clarity on how it can be integrated with other financial hardship support that is being provided locally and through the benefits system.

“We are pleased the Government has committed to bringing forward measures to protect tenants from eviction and look forward to seeing the details. This needs to include urgently addressing the growing shortfall before housing benefit and private sector rents that has opened up.”

Under Acorn’s scheme, volunteers will deliver shopping and prescriptions to those in isolation as well as providing support to people by phone or video chat to counter loneliness.

There is a form on the ACORN website that people can use to request assistance and a phone number for those without access to the internet.

They are also distributing hundreds of thousands of leaflets to make sure those who aren’t online are aware of the support network.

