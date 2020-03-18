Previous Story
Green Door Store closed + Brighton Centre announces more cancellations
Posted On 18 Mar 2020 at 3:27 pm
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak the Green Door Store in Brighton is now also closed. Read their statement below:
The Brighton Centre have added a further two concert cancellations. See the link HERE and see below:
