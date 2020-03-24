Local Brighton and Hove food stores who are now delivering

As the coronavirus crisis progresses, more and more neighbourhood food stores are now offering deliveries.

Here are some of the places now offering groceries straight to your doorstep:

(For local independent shops selling a huge range of products, join this Facebook group)

Essentials

Sun Harvest – fruit, veg and cooking essentials

Eat Naked – ready-prepped meal kits

Nutritious Fish – orders paused until March 30

Cielo Bakery via Uber Eats

Brighton Express Meats

Black Radish

DPJ Fruits – 07907 813948

Brighton and Newhaven Fish Sales (over 70s only)

Sugar Dough bakery

The Fruit Shop (and Jason’s Eggs and Cheese)

Gratitude Tree Grocers – 01273 933910 or 07941501290

Flour Pot Bakeries

RC Secker butchers – 01273 731502

Rogman Butchers- 01273 778828

Wickendens Butchers – 01273 327100

Dan Dan the Fisherman (email only)

Happy Hens – eggs, fruit and vegetables

Arkwrights Deli

Clyde News convenience store

Specialist

Asiana Brighton – Asian groceries

Captain Pig – vegan groceries

Drury – tea and coffee – 01273 888600

Grape Tree – health food

Harriets of Hove – plastic free groceries

Glazed Coffee – vegan coffee and donuts

Treats

Bison Beer

Brighton Gin

Lord of Wine – 01273 763890

Mulholland’s Off Licence

Quaff Wine

Seven Cellars

Butlers Wine Cellar

Mama’s Margaritas

Bird and Blend – specialist teas

Berkson Bakes – gluten free cakes

Superdoux – cakes, canapes and buffet food