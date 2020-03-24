Local Brighton and Hove food stores who are now delivering
As the coronavirus crisis progresses, more and more neighbourhood food stores are now offering deliveries.
Here are some of the places now offering groceries straight to your doorstep:
(For local independent shops selling a huge range of products, join this Facebook group)
Essentials
Sun Harvest – fruit, veg and cooking essentials
Eat Naked – ready-prepped meal kits
Nutritious Fish – orders paused until March 30
Brighton and Newhaven Fish Sales (over 70s only)
The Fruit Shop (and Jason’s Eggs and Cheese)
Gratitude Tree Grocers – 01273 933910 or 07941501290
RC Secker butchers – 01273 731502
Rogman Butchers- 01273 778828
Wickendens Butchers – 01273 327100
Dan Dan the Fisherman (email only)
Happy Hens – eggs, fruit and vegetables
Clyde News convenience store
Specialist
Asiana Brighton – Asian groceries
Drury – tea and coffee – 01273 888600
Harriets of Hove – plastic free groceries
Glazed Coffee – vegan coffee and donuts
Treats
Lord of Wine – 01273 763890
Butlers Wine Cellar
Bird and Blend – specialist teas
Berkson Bakes – gluten free cakes
Superdoux – cakes, canapes and buffet food
