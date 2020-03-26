brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton i360 to turn blue to support ‘clap for our carers’

Posted On 26 Mar 2020 at 5:42 pm
The British Airways i360 is to turn its tower blue to thank NHS workers and to back the “Clap for our Carers” campaign.

The i360 said: “We’ll be supporting #ClapForOurCarers by lighting our tower blue every night to show our support and gratitude for our incredible NHS workers.

“Look out of your window at 8pm and join us by giving the loudest applause you possibly can, wherever you are, to show your appreciation to those who are fighting to keep us all safe.”

The Clap for our Carers website said that its goal was “to get the UK to clap for all of the NHS staff working on the front line, including doctors, nurses, GPs, pharmacists – and everyone related to caring for our nation”.

It is hoping that as many people as possible join in at 8pm tonight (Thursday 26 March).

As with similar public gestures in other countries, people are being encouraged to join in from their front door, garden or balcony.

The i360 said that it would switch off its lights on Saturday (28 March) at 8.30pm to mark the Earth Hour campaign by the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF).

It said: “Here at BA i360 we are committed to celebrating the environment we live in. Although we are closed to the public, we’ll be joining in the WWF’s Earth Hour and turning off all non-essential lights from 8.30pm on Saturday 28 March as a symbolic gesture of our commitment to the planet.”

The seafront attraction is extending any tickets that have been booked for visits during the i360’s closure during the coronavirus crisis.

It said: “We are automatically extending tickets that have been booked for visits during BA i360’s closure by 12 months from the original visit date.

“To redeem an extended ticket, simply bring the ticket or your reference number on your future visit date.”

  1. Christopher Hawtree March 26, 2020 at 6:06 pm Reply

    Clap for our Carers is not the best of phrases. It brings to mind Aids for the Elderly which was in huge letters on the side of the chemist opposite Hove Town Hall.

