National Express to suspend all services

Coach operator National Express is to suspend all services in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which starts and ends Brighton services at Pool Valley, had already the number of journeys but is now taking more drastic steps.

Managing director Chris Hardy said: “In line with government advice on covid-19, we have been running a reduced network for essential travel only.

“However, as more people rightly stay at home, we will be taking the following actions.

“From 11.59pm on Sunday 5 April all of our coach services will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

“With immediate effect we are no longer selling coach tickets on our website or through any sales channels for journeys after this date.”

The company said that it would make a further announcement when the situation changed.

Mr Hardy added: “It is clear that the critical thing we must all do is stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“For those of you that have an upcoming journey with us, if you would like to amend your booking, you can do so for free, for travel any time in the next 12 months.

“There is no need to contact us straight away, just complete our ticket amendment form before your original outward journey.

“If you do not wish to amend your ticket to another date, we will fully refund you. If you haven’t already done so, please complete our refund form and we will process your refund within 28 days.

“If you have already contacted us about an amendment or refund, you do not need to contact us again.

“Our customer service team is working extremely hard to process the high number of requests in order of date received.

“All refunds will be verified and processed within 28 days. If you have any questions please visit our covid-19 FAQs.

“Our drivers, customer service teams, customer contact centre and the wider National Express team have been working incredibly hard to keep our services running safely.

“I want to thank them for their efforts and will continue to do all I can to support everyone who works in our business at this challenging time.

“Please stay safe and well and, when the time is right, we look forward to welcoming you back on board.”