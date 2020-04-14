brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Gym plans to open in old HMV store

Posted On 14 Apr 2020 at 4:35 pm
The former HMO store in Western Road, Brighton – caught on Google Streetview while one of the clearance outlet signs was being taken down


A chain of gyms is hoping to open its first branch in Brighton in an old HMV store in the city centre.

The unit on Western Road, opposite Poundland, has been home to a series of bargain clearance outlets since the record store closed more than ten years ago.

Now, Energie Fitness wants to convert the basement and ground floor of the four storey building into a gym.

A planning application submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Energie is a fast growing, popular new gym operator which is keen to invest in the application site to provide the residents, shoppers, workers and visitors of Western Road, Brighton, with a place to work out and keep fit, thus promoting healthy living.

“The application proposal is beneficial for the wider area, providing a number of positive economic and social benefits.

“This proposal represents a tangible opportunity to enhance the sustainability of this area, improving health and well-being in the area, creating new jobs for local people.”

The company is applying for permission for a change of use from retail to gym, to install air conditioning units and for the display of signs on the building frontage.

Energie has 93 clubs across the UK and Europe.

The site currently has permission to be turned into a 21-bedroom house of multiple occupation after an application from Hove developer Ahmed Alkhani was approved in August last year.

The current application was submitted to the council on March 12, before the coronavirus lockdown began.

  1. Rachel Lewis April 14, 2020 at 5:40 pm Reply

    An actual decent shop would be better. There’s a gym behind there in Castle Street and several more around Brighton. We need something to make people want to go to Western Road shop.

