Latest change on the buses … no change!

Bus bosses have said that drivers will no longer give change to customers who pay by cash but don’t have the exact fare.

Brighton and Hove Buses said that it would be bringing in the change from tomorrow (Wednesday 15 April) to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The company said: “Passengers are urged to pay by mobile phone or contactless instead of cash when they board.

“Drivers will not give out change to those paying by cash from Wednesday 15 April.

“This is to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“The bus company would like everybody to pay using the correct money or – better still – to use contactless or mobile phones instead.

“Customers can still buy scratchcard tickets with cash from selected shops across the bus network.

“To find a shop near you, go to www.buses.co.uk/scratchcard-ticket.”