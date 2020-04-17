Previous Story
Ballyregan Bob trainer George Curtis passes away at 96
Posted On 17 Apr 2020 at 1:29 pm
Comment: 0
George Curtis, the trainer of Hove’s world record record breaking greyhound, Ballyregan Bob, has died aged 96.
Bob, won 32 consecutive races at Hove and other tracks such as White City and Wembley between 9th May 1985 and 9th December 1986.
The culmination, being a night at Hove in December 1986 which caught the attention of the nation as the greyhound won his 32nd consecutive race live on ITV’s News at Ten.
Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.