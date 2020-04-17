Ballyregan Bob trainer George Curtis passes away at 96

George Curtis, the trainer of Hove’s world record record breaking greyhound, Ballyregan Bob, has died aged 96.

Bob, won 32 consecutive races at Hove and other tracks such as White City and Wembley between 9th May 1985 and 9th December 1986.

The culmination, being a night at Hove in December 1986 which caught the attention of the nation as the greyhound won his 32nd consecutive race live on ITV’s News at Ten.