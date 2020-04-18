brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
A plan for our future

Posted On 18 Apr 2020
Next week we are holding a virtual “full council” meeting via Skype.

The major item on the agenda is the council being asked to approve the City Plan Part Two for its final public consultation, before being submitted to the government.

The City Plan is a blueprint for providing homes and jobs, as well as protecting the city’s environment, to 2030 and will be used to guide local planning decisions in the city.

Part Two will help to ensure that the key and progressive priorities that residents voted for can be delivered on.

These include addressing the city’s housing crisis, supporting local businesses, improving biodiversity, tackling the climate crisis and working towards carbon neutrality by 2030.

Having City Plan Part Two in place will allow us to advance with an ambitious new planning framework – and I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight some of the key policies it includes.

Improving housing quality, mix and choice. A housing target of 13,200 new homes by 2030 with a focus on affordable, council and social housing.

Ensuring new residential development is built to minimum space and enhanced accessibility standards – crucial as people are living longer.

Tougher management of HMOs to reflect residents’ concerns about high concentrations in parts of the city.

More flexible retail policies – and policies recognising the important social role of community facilities, public houses and local shops to ensure they continue to be protected.

Ensuring developers provide and improve cycle and pedestrian access.

Stronger policies on energy efficiency and renewable energy. Encouraging developers to go further than the adopted minimum carbon reduction standards, to help us become a net zero carbon city.

Protecting trees and encouraging new tree-planting – and ensuring all new development provides a net gain in biodiversity.

This is an ambitious plan for Brighton and Hove that will help us deliver on our promises to residents and meet our shared goals for a fairer city with a sustainable future.

I hope you will contribute to the final consultation stage, the details of which will be released on the council website.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.

