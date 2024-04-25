Pep Guardiola said that Erling Haaland would not be available to face Brighton and Hove Albion this evening (Thursday 25 April).

Haaland missed the FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea on Saturday (20 April), having come off at the end of 90 minutes in the Champions League clash with Real Madrid last week.

The Norwegian will now not face Roberto De Zerbi’s team in the Premier League match which is due to kick off at 8pm.

He is currently the leading goal scorer in the Premier League, with 20 goals, equal with Cole Palmer at Chelsea.

Guardiola said, however, that both Phil Foden and John Stones were in contention for selection.

The City boss said: “Erling is not ready … The other two are ready.

“It’s not a big issue but he’s not available.”

After a hectic schedule in recent weeks, City have had a few days to recover from their Wembley encounter.

At thd pre-match press conference, Guardiola was asked whether he planned to rotate the players in his ranks.

He said that every member of the squad had his role, adding: “Every player deserves to play.

“Everyone has their starting XI or favourite players but everyone has their contribution.

“We have had three or four days since the last game against Chelsea.”

City and currently third in the table, with 73 points from 32 matches. They need to win both games in hand to return to the top as they aim for a fourth successive title.

Albion are 11th, with 44 points from 32 matches. Even a point would lift the Seagulls back into the top half of the table.